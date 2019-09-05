EcoAction Arlington will host a cleanup at Barcroft Park on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon as part of the International Coastal Cleanup effort.
Volunteers will pick up trash from waterways in the area of the 4200 block of South Four Mile Run Drive, and collect important information about the litter.
For information, see the Website at www.ecoactionarlington.org.
