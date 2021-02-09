The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for potential freezing rain for the Tuesday morning commute.
"If this threat does materialize during the Tuesday morning rush-hour, roads could quickly turn icy," the weather service said. "This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays."
If you're commuting Tuesday morning, plan ahead by allowing extra time and consider using telework options.
Forecasters are also watching a storm that may bring snow to the area late Wednesday. Stay tuned.
