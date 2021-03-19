[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In hopes of upping its profile in advance of the November general election, the Arlington County Republican Committee is planning an upgrade to its Website, www.arlingtongop.org.
The goal will be “improving functionality and making it easier for us to keep it updated on a more regular basis,” party chairman Andrew Loposser said.
The item will shortly come before the rank-and-file for a vote.
Loposser said the effort represents another opportunity to widen the party’s footprint in largely Democratic Arlington.
“We continue to engage Arlington Republicans and the broader community,” he said in a missive to party members. “The Arlington GOP is on track to double our current membership by June if we continue on the current membership trajectory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.