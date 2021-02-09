[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
How about some Monday-night football in February? Yes, that is correct.
It all seems very weird, but the high-school football season for Arlington’s three public-school varsity teams is set to begin with Monday night contests on Feb. 22. Practice began last week.
The regular season will consist of six games each for the Wakefield Warriors, Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots, then maybe some kind of playoffs.
The high-school football campaign is normally played in the fall, but was postponed until a February start because of the pandemic.
“It’s all very strange and is weird getting used to, but we are going to play,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said.
Added W-L coach Josh Shapiro: “I really want to have a season and it’s going to happen.”
On Feb. 22, Yorktown opens at Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. and Wakefield hosts Washington-Liberty at 7. Yorktown hosts W-L on March 12 in another all-Arlington clash.
The full schedules follow.
Wakefield: Monday, Feb. 22 vs. Washington-Liberty, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 27 at Edison, 1; Friday, March 5 at Marshall, 7; Friday, March 19 at Lewis, 7; Friday, March 26 vs. Justice, 7; Friday, April 2 vs. Falls Church, 7.
Washington-Liberty: Monday, Feb. 22 at Wakefield, 7 p.m.; Friday, March 5 vs. McLean, 7; Friday, March 12, at Yorktown, 7; Friday, March 19 vs. Langley, 7; Friday, March 26 at South Lakes, 7; Thursday, April 1 vs. Herndon, 7.
Yorktown: Monday, Feb. 22 at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.; Friday, March 5 at South Lakes, 5; Friday, March 12 vs. Washington-Liberty, 7; Friday, March 19 at Herndon, 7; Friday, March 26 vs. Langley, 7; Thursday, April 1, vs. McLean, 7.
