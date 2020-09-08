Westover Baptist Church will celebrate its 80th anniversary with both in-person and online festivities on Sunday, Sept. 27.
“The church invites the community to join with us to honor the rich history of the church and to look forward into the future with anticipation for what is to come,” organizers said of the event, which will kick off at 11 a.m.
The church held its first services on July 21, 1940. Today, it features a diverse congregation focused on outreach to the local community and beyond.
Westover gives back to the community in numerous ways, including sponsoring food drives with donations going to the Arlington Food Assistance Center, providing backpacks to school children, sponsoring a coat drive, participating in Feed My Starving Children to battle hunger both globally and locally, supporting Haiti missions, supporting a school in Senegal and, since 1945, sponsoring Boy Scout Troop 162 (later adding sponsorship of other Scout troops).
For nearly 50 years, the church has sponsored a preschool and parents’ day out program.
The anniversary worship service will feature Dr. Emil Thomas, senior pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Palo Alto, Calif., who will bring the sermonic message.
For additional information, see the Website at www.westoverbaptist.org.
