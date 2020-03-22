WETA expansion plan moves step forward in Arlington

The Arlington County government and public-broadcaster WETA are moving forward with a planned expansion of the latter’s Shirlington headquarters, which will free up space for parkland nearby.
County Board members on March 21 approved an expedited public hearing on WETA’s plan to construct a four-story addition next to its current eight-story headquarters. The additional space will be used for broadcast facilities.
When the addition is completed, WETA will be able to turn over its existing studios (located nearby on 27th Street South) to the county government, which will raze the aging facility and eventually incorporate it into Jennie Dean Park.
The plan follows through on an agreement signed both the two parties in 2017, when the Arlington government worked to keep WETA located in the county.
Saturday’s vote does not set a specific hearing date for approval of the expansion proposal, but is necessary if the county government plans to act on it without waiting out the normal 120-day review period. Purchase by the county government of the 27th Street parcel will take place sometime in the future, as well.
WETA can trace its roots in Arlington to its founding 60 years ago, although it has not always been headquartered in the county. It moved into its current Shirlington headquarters in 1995; while that move allowed for consolidation of a number of older buildings in the Shirlington area, the 27th Street facility remained and was used for broadcasting PBS’s “NewsHour” and other WETA-originated programming.
The expansion of WETA facilities comes as the Shirlington area is slated to undergo some redevelopment, being guided by a Phased Development Site Plan amendment. The Shirlington, Green Valley and Fairlington civic associations all are participating in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.