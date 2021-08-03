[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
For their decades of political activism and community leadership in public and behind the scenes, Tom and Mary Margaret Whipple will be honored as joint “Distinguished Democrat of the Year” by the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
The event is slated for Sept. 26. The duo will become the second couple celebrated with the award (Richard and Jean Barton being the first), and will join the likes of Charley Conrad, Sharon Davis, Herschel Kanter, Peg Hogan, Joan McDermott and Charlene Bickford in the pantheon.
Mary Margaret Whipple is the more public face of the couple, who met in college in Texas before moving to the local area. In the 1970s, she was appointed to the Arlington School Board, and after a loss in a 1979 County Board race, won a seat on that body in 1986 and served until being elected to the state Senate in 1995. She served there until her retirement in 2011.
“I consider Mary Margaret Whipple to be one of the most transformative figures in the modern history of Arlington,” David Bell, the longtime and now retired Clerk of the Circuit Court, said in a 2017 Arlington County Bar Association awards program.
Tom Whipple is less known to the public at large, but has played major supportive roles in Democratic politics at the local area. He ran a daily compendium of Virginia political headlines, and even operated a printing press out of the couple’s basement to provide materials to Democratic candidates.
“It saved us lots of money – it gave our campaigns credibility,” said state Sen. Janet Howell (D-32nd), who served with Whipple in the legislature.
Tickets for the event are $75, with discounts for senior and young Democrats and members of the Roosevelt-Obama Society. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.