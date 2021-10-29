[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It might be festive or it might take on the features of a wake, depending on how things go, but the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s November meeting will be held the day after the general election.
The meeting is set for Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Innovation Elementary School (formerly Key Elementary), 2300 Key Blvd. It’s likely the meeting also will be available for viewing in an online format.
Arlington Democrats traditionally hold their monthly meetings the first Wednesday of the month. When November comes around, that sometimes means the meetings come before Election Day, sometimes after.
That the party will hold its grip on power in local races is all but assured, and the four House of Delegates districts in Arlington also are Democratic strongholds. A more up-in-the-air question is how Democrats will fare at the statewide level, where offices for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general are on the ballot, along with the 96 non-Arlington seats in the House of Delegates.
For information on the event, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.