Wind advisories are up for much of Northern Virginia through midnight, then again tomorrow from 6 a.m. to noon as a cold front moves through.
The advisories are in effect for Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria, with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.
By 10 p.m. Sunday, BWI had already reported a gust of 46 mph and Dulles International Airport a 40 mph gust.
Temperatures will drop in the 30s and wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s for much of the area by Monday morning, the weather service said.
