A 15-year-old pianist has been selected as champion of the National Chamber Ensemble Young Artists Competition, and will perform with the organization during its upcoming holiday concert.
Viet Dao of Richmond, a 10th-grader at Mills E. Godwin High School who studies music under Dr. Maria Yefimova, won the Dec. 4 competition, which was open to pianists ages 12 to 18 across the region.
In addition to receiving a trophy and scholarship, Dao will take part in the “Holiday Cheer” concert, to be presented on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd.
The concert will feature soprano Sharon Christman, director/violinist Leo Sushansky, pianist Natasha Dukan, violinist Jorge Orozco, violist Uri Wassertzug and cellist Vasily Popov. For tickets and information, see the Website at www.nationalchamberensemble.org.