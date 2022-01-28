The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Virginia ahead of snow expected to move in during this evening's commute.
The advisory is in effect starting at 1 p.m. and continuing through 4 a.m. Saturday for Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, southern Fauquier, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties.
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing during the evening commute as a nor'easter lashes the East Coast, with blizzard warnings in effect for the Eastern Shore. Locally, snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with the steadiest snow expected late this afternoon through this evening, the weather service said.
Virginia Department of Transportation crews have pretreated area roads and are on standby as wintry precipitation begins.
"Drivers should expect an impacted Friday afternoon rush hour," VDOT's Northern Virginia office said in a news release. "Plan your trips now to avoid all nonessential travel during the height of the storm, to avoid deteriorating conditions and to allow crews room to work."
In Northern Virginia, VDOT will begin deploying approximately 2,400 trucks Friday midday to treat roads as needed.
Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing over the next several days, causing potential icy conditions. Treat anything that looks wet as if it could be icy, especially bridges, ramps, overpasses, and elevated surfaces. If there is snow or ice on roadways, travel is hazardous, VDOT said.
In Fauquier County, school dismissed early today ahead of the storm, while Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Manassas schools have canceled all activities this afternoon through noon Saturday.
