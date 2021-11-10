[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Community Foundation for the second year has issued its “Nonprofit Wish Catalog,” featuring grant ideas of 26 local social-safety-net organizations with wishes up to $5,000 each.
“In 2020, thanks to the generosity of donors, we were able to fulfill the year-end wishes of every single nonprofit in the Wish Catalog, raising over $120,000 for our neighbors and the organizations that support them,”
foundation officials said. “We have no doubt we can do it again.”
The catalog provides donors “the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions, and donate any amount toward any goal, all in one place,” the organization said.
For information, see the Website at www.arlcf.org.