Oct. 5 is a major tax deadline for Arlington residents, and the county treasurer’s office has unveiled a new option for those who wish to pay in person.
From Sept. 21-25, a satellite-payment center will be in operation at Thomas Jefferson Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. That is in addition to service at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center in Courthouse, which will be accepting payments through the deadline.
The Oct. 5 deadline is for second-half real-estate taxes as well as personal-property taxes on vehicles. In order to address potential public-health concerns, Treasurer Carla de la Pava is asking residents to consider paying online, through one of the office’s dropboxes or by mail.
“We encourage you to avoid the crowds and pay by the safest means possible,” the treasurer’s office said.
Those who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic shutdown, and need to make payment arrangements in order to avoid late-payment penalties, should call (703) 228-4000.
For full details, see the Website at https://departments.arlingtonva.us/treasurers-office/.
