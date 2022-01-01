[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Dec. 25 at 1:25 p.m., Arlington police were dispatched to South Glebe Road and 24th Street South for a report of a crash with injury.
As officers arrived on the scene, one of the vehicles involved in the incident began to flee, police said. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off at a high rate of speed, police said.
Officers followed at a distance, where they witnessed the vehicle strike another vehicle at the intersection of South Glebe Road and South Walter Reed Drive, causing extensive damage, police said. The suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.
The driver of the initial crash sustained injuries that were described as minor.
The suspect – 25-year-old Meghan Smith of Falls Church – was charged with two counts of hit-and-run and single counts of eluding and abuse and neglect of a child, and was issued summonses for improper registration and no insurance. She was held on a secured bond.
* On Dec. 29 at 4:39 p.m., Arlington police were dispatched to Columbia Pike at South Greenbrier Street for a report of a hit-and-run incident.
Based on witness reports, arriving officers located the suspect vehicle, which had sustained significant damage, and attempted to make contact with the suspect, police said.
The suspect ignored multiple commands to exit the vehicle, police said, and officers then removed the driver-side window in an attempt to remove him. The suspect continued to resist, police said, so officers deployed a TASER device and were able to take him into custody, police said.
Investigation determined that the suspect vehicle had struck four vehicles in Arlington and had been involved in a hit-and-run incident in Fairfax County. No injuries were reported.
The suspect – 34-year-old Michael Winningham of Alexandria – was arrested and charged with two counts of felony hit-and-run, attempted felony hit-and-run, driving under the influence and obstruction of justice. He was held without bail.