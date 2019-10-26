The Woman’s Club of Arlington will hold its annual bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clubhouse, 700 South Buchanan St.
More than 15 craft vendors will be on hand, and the event also will include raffles, a bake sale, lunch and sale of White House ornaments.
Proceeds will benefit a scholarship fund for Wakefield High School students as well as other charitable organizations of the club.
For information, call (703) 553-5800 or email womansclubarlington@gmail.com.
