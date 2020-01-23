A woman was pinned under a train Thursday afternoon at the Arlington Courthouse Metro Station, according to Arlington County Fire Department.
She reportedly fell off the platform due to an apparent medical emergency, according to USA9. She is expected to recover.
Units were called to the scene at 5:15 p.m. A technical rescue team was able to pull the woman from tracks, according to AFD.
The incident caused delays on Orange, Blue and Silver lines. All normal service resumed by 8:30 p.m.
