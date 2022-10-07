Woman's Club of Arlington marks 90 years of national affiliation

Sometimes an anniversary is so nice, it’s worth celebrating twice!
Last year, the Woman’s Club of Arlington marked the 90th anniversary of its establishment with a celebration noting the passage of time while striding confidently toward the future. And this year – on Oct. 3 – the club marked the 90th anniversary of its acceptance into the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs, or GFWC.
On hand to mark the occasion at the organization’s clubhouse on South Buchanan Street was Bonnie Rosemond, Virginia president of the GFWC.
“I’m excited for you all – give yourself a big round of applause!” Rosemond said at the celebration, urging the club to keep up its efforts to persevere in the COVID era.
“I love to set goals – reachable goals,” she said. “Membership is something that we all need to keep at the top of the list. Use the tools that we already have.”
The Woman’s Club of Arlington was chartered with 30 members under the presidency of Mrs. Cora Miles in 1931. A year later it affiliated with GFWC, which itself had been organized in 1890 and then was chartered by President McKinley and Congress in 1901. The Virginia federation was established in 1907 with 10 clubs and 800 members.
Cherie Lejeune, the Arlington club’s treasurer, said it was a special treat to have a visit from the Virginia president.
“I believe this is a first for at least several decades,” she said.
The festivities also included a celebration of past Arlington presidents of the organization; on hand were Pat Fisher (2012-14), Ann Kauzlarich (2014-16), Sandy Newton (2016-18) and Deneise Boyd (2018-22). Also saluted was the club’s most-tenured current member, Miriam Miller.
Having rotated into the presidency earlier this year is Cassandra (Sandy) Winger, who though only a member for a few years has an ambitious streak, calling herself the “fly in the sugar bowl.”
“My goals? Get more members,” she told the Sun Gazette, pointing out that while younger participants are always welcome, so are those of more seasoned status.
“I don’t think that age is going to make a difference as long as they are active,” said Winger, who is the first African-American president of the club.
And work, indeed, is one facet of the organization, which is active in issues ranging from health and education to homelessness.
Like just about all service organizations, the Woman’s Club of Arlington has seen a decline in membership since the glory days of the immediate post-WWII period, but recruitment has continued even during the pandemic era.
“We have many new members,” Lejeune said, calling them the “lifeblood of any organization.”
Virginia president Rosemond said her statewide priority is to further the public’s understanding of Virginia’s natural resources. The state organization also will remain steadfast in its advocacy for children, as well, and would continue its long-standing support of the Virginia State Fair, she said.
Next up for the Woman’s Club of Arlington is its fall craft fair, to run Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the clubhouse. Vendors are actively sought.
For information on the Woman’s Club of Arlington, call (703) 237-9790 or e-mail womansclubarlington@gmail.com. For information on the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Virginia, see the Website at www.gfwcvirginia.org.
