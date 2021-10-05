Woman's Club of Arlington marks 90 years of service to community

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Already facing issues related to membership and missions prior to the pandemic, local service clubs have been forced over the past 18 months to walk a tightrope without a net as they evolve to address the challenges – and embrace some new opportunities – of the COVID era.
For some, like the Woman’s Club of Arlington, it hasn’t always been easy, but it has been accomplished.
“It’s been difficult trying to keep everyone engaged – but we’re surviving,” said organization president Deneise Boyd as she presided Oct. 2 over 90th-anniversary festivities at the clubhouse on South Buchanan Street.
“There have been changes to get more modernized, and we are working to bring in new blood and new ideas,” Boyd said.
Founded in 1931 and a member of the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs since 1932, the Arlington organization since its foundation has been active in pursuing charitable, educational, scientific and literary advancement.
The Columbia Pike branch of the Arlington library system? That was a club endeavor. Supporting local schools? A longtime priority. Connecting with the seniors living at Culpepper Garden? Also a longstanding priority. Providing “Mended Hearts” pillows for children and adults recovering from heart surgery? Yet another club endeavor.
Much has changed over the past nine decades, but “the core principles . . . have remained the same,” said member Cherie LeJeune.
That effort has not gone unnoticed.
“I cannot commend you enough for all the work you do for your community,” said Dale Fisher, the current state president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Virginia.
The state organization has 129 affiliated clubs that encompass about 3,300 members, and the COVID crisis forced virtually all to rethink their goals. The result, Fisher said, has been a tremendous outpouring of creativity and community service.
“When a need comes up, the women – boom! – they jump right on it. When something comes up, the ladies really address it,” she said.
(For her term as state president, Fisher has made support for military families across the commonwealth her top priority. The state organization is raising $35,000 to purchase a bus for the Armed Services YMCA in Hampton Roads.)
Back in its early years, the Arlington club was a lifeline for members who wanted to be active in civic life. In many cases, “that was the only kind of leadership they could have in the community,” LeJeune said.
Boyd thanked those who had come before, including a number of past presidents attending the afternoon gathering.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be here today,” she said.
The onset of COVID derailed traditional indoor meetings, so the club moved to Zoom and outdoor activities such as its bike rodeo and a “Chase the Chill” celebration. It has since resumed gatherings in its clubhouse, with public-health precautions in place.
And for those who think service clubs in general – and women’s clubs in particular – are relics of a bygone era, LeJeune begs to differ.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, she said, “has the most modern message you can imagine.”
• • • For information on the Woman’s Club of Arlington, see the Website at https://womansclubarlington.org/. For information on the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, see the Website at https://www.gfwc.org/.