The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will hold its Awesome Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) Women in Business Summit on Friday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Marymount University’s Ballston Center.
“Featuring panel discussions and presentations from experienced leaders, this summit will provide education, inspiration and connections to foster your success and help you achieve your personal and professional goals,” the organization said.
Early-bird registration runs through Jan. 21 and is $80 for Chamber/AWE members, $130 for others. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.