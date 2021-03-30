Women’s Center readies annual conference in ‘virtual’ format

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Pandemic conditions last spring forced The Women’s Center to turn its annual leadership conference from an in-person affair with about 700 people to one held online.
The center, which has offices in Vienna and Washington, D.C., will hold its second straight “virtual” conference on April 9 from 1 to 5 p.m.
“Over the last year, seismic changes have impacted individuals, families, careers, and companies in different ways,” said Mary McMahon, the center’s vice president of philanthropy. “This conference is an opportunity to hear stories of how inspirational leaders have responded to challenges in multiple aspects of their personal and professional life.”
This year’s conference theme, “Learn, Pivot, Grow,” sprang from the personal, professional and societal stresses everyone has endured this past year under the pandemic.
“We are seeing professionals, particularly women, fighting multiple battles just to meet a simple deadline at work. This isn’t just an economic crisis.
It’s a mental-health crisis, too,” says Rachna Krishnan, the center’s CEO and executive director. “That’s why we felt the theme ‘Learn, Pivot, Grow’ was so timely. It gives us an opportunity to explore the issues of the times and forge our best path forward.”
As always, the conference’s main draw will be a bevy of speakers from widely varied fields. The year’s event will feature presentations from:
• Rosie Allen-Herring, president and CEO of United Way of the National Capital Area.
• Ritu Bhasin, president of Bhasin Consulting Inc.
• Julie Donaldson, senior vice president of media and content for the Washington Football Team.
• Kathy Klotz-Guest, founder of Keeping It Human Inc.
• Jummy Olabanji, co-anchor of News4 Today on WRC-TV.
• Nasreen Sheikh, a survivor of modern-day slavery who now is an advocate for global human rights.
• Jacki Zehner, president of The Jacquelyn and Gregory Zehner Foundation. • Ted Davies, a board member of The Women’s Center who is active in the federal-contracting community.
• Michael Franti, a musician, humanitarian, activist and film-maker who will be receiving a Visionary Award for his devotion to health, wellness, worldwide philanthropic efforts, McMahon said.
Although the conference will be held virtually again, it offers attendees some advantages beyond the price, which is about one-third lower than the standard in-person affair, organizers said.
“A virtual conference means individuals can more easily add this event to their schedule, especially as so many continue to work remotely,” McMahon said.
Organizers encourage attendees to ask questions throughout the program using the “chat” function.
Because part of the event’s appeal is the chance to make connections personal and professional, there will be a networking opportunity for attendees.
In advance of the conference, The Women’s Center starting April 2 will provide an online shopping venue and fund-raising auction.
Conference tickets cost $68 (including credit-card fee). All registered attendees will be given access to a recording of the conference, which they can watch at their leisure. For more information and to buy tickets, visit one.bidpal.net.
