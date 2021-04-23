The National Women’s Political Caucus of Virginia has endorsed two challengers in local legislative races that will be decided in the upcoming Democratic primary.
The organization is backing Karishma Mehta, who is challenging Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) in the 49th District, and Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, who is taking on Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria-Arlington-Fairfax) in the 45th.
“It’s a new day in Virginia; the challenges are complex and we need the right leaders across the commonwealth to tackle them,” the organization’s president, Krysta Jones, said in a statement.
The organization on April 21 endorsed 21 candidates for the House of Delegates – all female – in advance of the June 8 Democratic primary.
Candace Graham, the organization’s vice president of endorsements, said the candidates winning the group’s nod are a mix of incumbents and challengers.
“The newcomers we spoke with are so impressive,” she said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
