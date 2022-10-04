Construction is underway and will continue for nearly three years on the rehabilitation of and improvements to the tunnel that carries Interstate 66 under North Nash Street, Fort Myer Drive, North Lynn Street and Gateway Park in Rosslyn, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The project includes removing the existing tunnel ceiling to improve long-term maintenance; upgrading electrical systems; installing a new fireproofing system; repairing steel beams, abutment and pier concrete, and joints; cleaning and repairing bearings; and replacing the tunnel-lighting system.
Lane closures on I-66 associated with the project will mainly occur overnights, VDOT officials said, with at least one lane of I-66 in each direction open at all times.
The tunnel, which opened to traffic in 1983, is nearly a fifth of a mile long and averages 64,000 vehicles a day. The $37.7 million project is financed with state funding and is scheduled for completion in summer 2025.
