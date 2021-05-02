WWII-era warbirds coming to local airport later in month

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), based in Culpeper, is bringing its “World War II Warbird Showcase” to Warrenton-Fauquier Airport the weekend of May 22 and 23.
Residents in Northern Virginia will have the opportunity to buy a Warbird Ride in one of three vintage aircraft as well as get up close to static displays.
“Warbird rides are an opportunity for the public to sit in the same seats as did the crew of our aircraft in World War II. And feel the same power of the engines at take-off just as they did, and smell the same smells they did,” said Pete Ballard, Warbird Rides coordinator for the Capital Wing.
“Providing these warbird rides is a part of [our] mission to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and piloted the vintage WWII aircraft we keep flying,” he said.
In addition to seeing vintage airplanes in flight all day long, there will be numerous static displays, including a Bell UH-1 Huey helicopter that flew in Vietnam, provided by the Vietnam War and Foreign Conflicts Foundation; a 1946 Fairchild F24/UC-61 Forwarder aircraft; and various US Army re-enactors representing World War II and Vietnam. Also on display will be a very unique Cessna 162 Skycatcher with a “shark nose” provided by Aviation Adventures flight school.
The event will be open each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, located on Iris Trail off Route 610 in Midland. Parking and entry are free.
Flight adventures can be purchased in advance at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/. Flights not sold in advance will be available for purchase on-site the day of the event.
