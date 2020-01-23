It’s been nearly 50 years, but a small sliver of the Shirlington area soon will be back in the hands of the Arlington County government, and will be incorporated into the adjacent Jennie Dean Park.
In June 1971, the county government turned over the parcel – at the intersection of South Arlington Mill Drive and Shirlington Road – to the state government as part of a project to channel the Four Mile Run stream in an effort to mitigate flooding that had plagued it in the 1960s.
After that project and improvements to Shirley Highway (Interstate 395) were completed, the state government no longer needed the parcel, but has retained ownership.
County Board members on Jan. 25 are expected to formally accept a quitclaim deed from the state government, returning the parcel to local control so it can be added to the acreage of Jennie Dean Park.
The plan has been in the works since last spring. No funds will change hands between the two government bodies.
