Picking up where they left off in the regular season, the Yorktown Patriots continued their winning ways with a first-round victory Nov. 16 over the visiting Marshall Statesmen in a first-round 6D North Region tournament football playoff game.
Third-seeded Yorktown (10-1) won by a 28-23 score over No. 6 seed Marshall (6-5) in the game to extend its winning streak to eight.
Next for Yorktown is a region-semifinal contest against the Madison Warhawks in Vienna on Nov. 22.
In the win over Marshall, Yorktown led 21-0 at halftime and was ahead 28-7 in the third quarter. In the game’s final two minutes of the game, the Patriots had to have Brendan Rindfusz recover an onside kick and Pius Atubire (130 yards rushing on 29 carries) convert a fourth-down run to hang on and ice the victory.
A Yorktown holding penalty in the end zone with 2:55 to play resulted in a safety for Marshall cutting the lead to 28-16. Marshall got possession on the ensuing kickoff and scored a touchdown and made the extra point with 1:50 left, making the score 28-23.
“We played well and moved the ball in the first half,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “In the second half, we had a three-and-out on our first possession, and that kind of set the tone. We couldn’t get into a flow with our passing game for the second straight game, and we had too many sacks.”
Yorktown quarterback Grant Wilson was 12 of 17 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown, ran four yards for a score but was sacked five times. Max Patterson had five catches for 61 yards and Evan Rotker had four for 54, including a 25-yard third-quarter scoring pass from Wilson on a slant pattern.
Rindfusz had two catches for 19 yards, and Seth Roberts one fr 16.
Atubire had touchdown runs of 16 and one yards for Yorktown. Jonah Garufi booted four extra points.
Three of Yorktown’s scoring drives covered six plays for 64, nine plays for 52 and 12 for 80. Yorktown had 278 total yards and one turnover.
“Maybe we relaxed too much at halftime after being up 21-0, Hanson said. “We need to play better against Madison.”
On defense for Yorktown, Aidan Burnside had an interception and return that set up Wilson’s TD run; Blake Buchert had a tackle for a loss; Charlie Row, John Pius and Charlie Connally had sacks; Rindfusz had a pass breakup; and Sam Keenan had a fumble recovery.
Marshall had 251 total yards.
NOTES: Yorktown’s offensive line that helped Pius rush for his 130 yards consisted of Buchert, Connally, Sam Richardson, Dylan Hopper and Eamon Schmidt . . . The meeting between Yorktown and Marshall was the first since 1988, when Yorktown won, 26-20, in the Northern Region championship game . . . The playoff win was Yorktown’s first since a first-round win over Fairfax in 2013.
