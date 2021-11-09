Yorktown football squad lauds Virginia Hospital Center nurses

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Yorktown High School football team presented the nurses at Virginia Hospital Center with bouquets of discount cards to say thank you for their work during the pandemic and beyond.
The cards include discounts to local businesses within the local community who sponsor the football program.
Each August, the Yorktown team sells discount cards to local businesses in order to help support the football program. This year, the card company provided extra cards at no cost. Yorktown head football coach Bruce Hanson said the team wanted to continue to support its sponsors and give back to the community.
“After some discussion, we decided that the nurses at Virginia Hospital Center should be the recipients of the extra cards,” Hanson said. “Not only do we have parents of football players who work at hospital, but we have players that were born there. The center has been providing the medical support that is needed for so many of our families, including grandparents and other family members. We truly appreciate the great medical care that the hospital center gives.”
Yorktown entered its final regular-season game with a 6-3 overall record and a Liberty District leading 4-0 mark.
“We’re so thankful for our sponsors this year,” said Hanson, who has been coaching and teaching at Yorktown for 36 years. “We wouldn’t have the football program we have without the support of our community.”