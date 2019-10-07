By sinking a nerve-racking six-foot pressure par putt, Benjamin Newfield earned a state-tournament berth.
The Yorktown High School freshman golfer made the clutch putt on the lone hole of a sudden-death playoff of the 6D North Region Tournament with McLean senior Jonathan Zou, who made a bogey. By winning, Newfield will play in the 18-hole Virginia High School League Class 6 state tournament Oct. 14 at Magnolia Green Golf Club near Richmond.
Newfield (73-79) and Zou (74-78) tied with 152 totals after the final round of the 36-hole region event Oct. 3 on the par-71 Herndon Centennial Golf Course. That set up a playoff for the final state-tourney berth.
“I was so nervous on that putt, but I made it,” Newfield said. “Getting to state is what I wanted. I just wish our team could have made it too.”
On that playoff hole, Newfield’s had a 20-foot birdie putt that he left short, then had to make the knee-knocker to win.
“I hit the ball pretty well both days,” he said.
As a team, Yorktown finished fourth with a 318-315–633 total, two shots out of third.
“We wanted to finish higher, but we had a good season overall,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said. “We finished high in a lot of tough tournaments.”
At the region tourney, Elena Rezac shot a second-round 78 for Yorktown. Grady McCrery shot 80-79–159, Rowan Foose 83-79–162, Chris Rita 84-84–168, and Charlie Finn 82-88–170. Patrick Brien had a first-round 87.
The Wakefield Warriors finished eighth in the region at 336-342–678, led by a score of 85-80–165 from Estabon Knorr, an 83-85–168 from Guillermo Garcia and an 82-87–169 by Anne Kumashiro. Also, Will McCarter shot 86-90–176.
