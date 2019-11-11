Yorktown, Wakefield headed to football playoffs

The results of the final Friday night lights of the 2019 high-school football regular season in Nov. 8 action secured outright district championships for the Yorktown Patriots and Wakefield Warriors.
Yorktown (9-1, 5-0) clinched sole possession of the Liberty District crown by virtue of a tough 17-10 road victory over the Washington-Liberty Generals (5-5), who tied for second in the district at 3-1.
The outright league crown was Yorktown’s first since 2012, when it played in the National District. The victory over W-L also clinched the unofficial 2019 Arlington crown (its third in a row) for Yorktown with a 2-0 win over county rivals this fall.
Next for Yorktown is the eight-team 6D North Region Tournament playoffs, with first-round action Nov. 15. The Patriots will host a first-round game and will enter that contest with a seven-game winning streak.
In the win over W-L, an 80-yard third-quarter, tackle-breaking touchdown run down the left sideline by Pius Atubire (124 yards rushing) and Jonah Garufi’s conversion, proved deciding points, giving Yorktown a 17-10 lead.
Just a play earlier, an interception in the end zone by Yorktown’s Porter Landefeld ended a W-L scoring threat.
Other than that 80-yard run, the Patriots’ high-scoring offense and potent passing attack struggled to move the ball against an aggressive and physical W-L defense, gaining a modest 267 total yards, including just 125 passing.
“They had a great game plan on defense,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “They didn’t rush a lot of guys, and kept [quarterback Grant Wilson] from running much, and they had our guys covered a lot. Offensively, that was the worst we have looked all year. But we won a district championship and a county title, and we are happy about that.”
Yorktown wide receiver Max Patterson had six catches for 103 yards for Yorktown. Wilson was 8 of 14 passing for 125 yards and being sacked four times and intercepted once by Bryson Files.
Yorktown took a 3-0 lead on Garufi’s 40-yard first-quarter field goal, then W-L went in front 7-3 on a one-yard run by William Murphy and a Pedro Palacios’ extra point in the second period.
A four-yard scoring run by Atubire and a Garufi conversion regained the lead for Yorktown at 10-7 in the second period. A 24-yard Palacios field goal with 13 seconds left in the first half tied the game at 10 at the break.
Washington-Liberty quarterback Andrew Bolfek was 17 of 30 passing for 122 yards, tossing one interception. Jack Leonard had six catches for 44 yards, Liam McBride had four catches for 31 yards and William Murphy had four catches for 26 yards while rushing for 25. Davion Owens had 22 yards rushing for W-L and caught one pass.
The Generals had just 147 total yards.
“Our defense was good all night and played hard, but their defense was good, too. They matched us and covered us well,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said. “We couldn’t get anything going on offense. It was a tough loss.”
• Wakefield (5-5, 4-1) lost to the visiting Marshall Statesmen, 21-14, Nov. 8, but are still champions of the National District.
Wakefield never led, but tied the game at 14 in the third quarter, then Marshall went in front for good later in the period. Wakefield’s final possession of the game ended with an interception in its own territory.
Wakefield’s two touchdowns were scored by Camryn Johnson on a four-yard run and a 37-yard pass from Dontae Clark to Lukai Hatcher.
Isaiah Mefford had 67 yards rushing for Wakefield, Johnson had 37 and Cason Poythress was 11 of 21 passing for 139 yards. Hatcher had six catches for 106 yards, Mefford four for 35 and Izaiah Lang two for 35.
On defense for Wakefield, Hatcher and Ahman Williams had interceptions. Hatcher and Chris Wilson had fumble recoveries for the Warriors.
The loss ended Wakefield’s four-game winning streak.
