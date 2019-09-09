Behind a 300-yard passing game from senior quarterback Grant Wilson the Yorktown Patriots opened their 2019 high-school football season with a 40-0 home victory over visiting Wilson of Washington, D.C. on Sept. 6.
Wilson was 18 of 23 passing for 303 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown pass to Max Patterson, who had five catches for 118 yards. Wilson was not intercepted.
“Grant was very good tonight,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said.
Yorktown, which led 17-0 at halftime, had 469 total yards, of which 166 were rushing, and had 21 first downs.
“We worked hard for that win,” Hanson said. “The score might make it look like it was easy, but it wasn’t. We were able to move the ball up-and-down the field well. We gave up more yards on defense that I wanted. I wasn’t happy with that.”
Pius Atubire had two short touchdown runs and 29 yards rushing for Yorktown, Ta’jaun Perry-Elm had a one-yard TD run and Christian Mulumba scored on a 23-yard run. Jonah Garufi made all of his extra points and booted a 29-yard field goal, and Yorktown had a safety.
Han Miller and Kent Copeland each ran for 44 yards for Yorktown.
Evan Rotker caught eight passes for 114 yards and Brendan Rindfusz had two for 19.
Wilson had 130 total yards, seven first downs and turned the ball over once on a fumble.
* The Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals opened their football season with road losses on Sept. 6.
Wakefield fell to the Fairfax Rebels, 28-7, and W-L was blanked by the perennial region power Centreville Wildcats, 42-0.
Wakefield’s touchdown came in the first quarter on a 20 yard pass from Cason Poythress to Lukai Hatcher, with Luis Pinto booting the extra point. Fairfax led 14-7 at halftime, then scored a touchdown in each quarter of the second half.
Wakefield had just 63 total yards, of which 58 were passing. Poythress was 8 of 12 passing with one interception. Hatcher had two catches for 28 yards.
Wakefield’s Carlos Sayes-Guerra recovered a fumble to set up the Warriors’ touchdown, a two-play 23-yard drive.
