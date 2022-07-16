Yorktown High School’s chapter of Tri-M Music Honor Society was named second-runner-up in the senior division at the National Association for Music Education’s Honor Society Chapter of the Year awards competition, presented by Schmidt Vocal Arts.
The competition is designed to motivate local chapters to perform service projects while increasing awareness and interest in music education. Joseph Witkowski is Yorktown’s adviser.
South Haven High School in Michigan was named senior-division national chapter of the year, while International Christian School in Shatin, Hong Kong, was named first-runner-up.
