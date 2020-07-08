How about a backyard ground-ball lacrosse drill that includes the pet dog, or batting practice inside a garage without a ball?
Those are two creative methods local high-school athletes used to keep their skills sharp and stay in shape during the spring sports shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With seasons canceled and fields and workout facilities closed, athletes still wanted to practice or participate in some manner in their sports. So often they had to use their imagination and be innovative.
Yorktown High School sophomore boys lacrosse player Patrick Ferguson worked out and practiced his skills diligently in his backyard, sometimes with his brother, Mitchell, and dog Pearl. Those workouts became necessary after Ferguson was asked to leave a local elementary school field that he was using for workouts.
Swinging the bat in her family’s garage is one way Bishop O’Connell High School senior softball catcher Meadow Sacadura tried to stay sharp.
“I made a run every day for a mile or two and used the monkey bars at a local school to do pullups and work out,” Sacadura said. “With the fields all closed, I hit off of a batting tee in my garage to keep my timing and stay sharp.”
Added Bishop O’Connell High senior softball player Madelynn Bates: “You do what you can locally at your home or in the neighborhood. You run a lot.”
With pools closed, swimmers faced a particularly tough time. Some rode stationary bikes and worked out on rowing machines to stay in shape and keep muscles toned, but they couldn’t practice their strokes.
One swimmer was tied in place in a very small pool while kicking and practicing the various strokes.
“Swimmers fall off quickly if they are out of the water very long,” said Torey Ortmayer, the head swimming coach at Yorktown High School and at Tuckahoe pool during the summer season. “They never take a month off from swimming. If it’s been too long when they get back in the water, they will have to start slow as far as swims and workouts.”
For a number of days, Ortmayer posted a variety of basic daily workouts on the Yorktown athletic Twitter site that high-school athletes and others could follow and do at home without using equipment.
“Some have reached out for daily personal works, so we wanted to offer something,” Ortmayer said.
The workouts had familiar names, like jumping jacks and crunches, then others like wipers, wall sits, step up, V-up, backbow pull, air squat, Russian twist, high plank, xplosions, deadbug, side plank, glute bridge and lateral crawl.
“There are a lot of different terms for the same thing,” Ortmayer said. “Sometimes they use their imagination to come up with ways to work out and invent anything they can.”
Various types of “virtual” workouts were popular.
n Former Langley High School football coach Brian Lamb and his son created a homemade gym, “more like a closet,” Lamb said, where they could lift weights and do workouts. Heavy-duty workhorses were used as racks so they could bench press and squat. They finish workouts with a kettlebell complex workout.
Lamb said they also ran stairs, walked and rode bikes.
“We try to come up with something different every workout to keep it fresh,” Lamb said.
* Washington-Liberty High School senior soccer player and team captain Joe Core initially took a bag full of balls from the head coach to lead workouts. That ended with the lockout and shutdown of school fields.
* Madison High senior boys lacrosse player Joey Jorgenson threw a lacrosse ball with a friend or against a wall somewhere.
“With the school cages locked up, I run and lift a lot. We have a gym at home that I use. There is a little lacrosse goal in our neighborhood that I use some.”
* The senior season of McLean High School graduate Bella Norton was cut short as a women’s softball player at Indiana University. She has plans to return for a fifth season next spring.
Norton was going to a local elementary school in McLean to work out, including doing pullups on the monkey bars. But with those places and grounds closed, working out was more of a challenge. She was once asked not to use those monkey bars.
“If there is a will, there is a way,” Norton said. “You can stuff your backpacks for weightlifting and do pushups. I do other things to stay in shape. That’s kind of cool to switch up workout routines for your body.”
* Madison High School senior catcher Chris Polymeropoulos took to doing a little boxing of various manners to keep in shape, and teammate Michael Schultz played some Wiffle ball.
* Former Langley High School head football coach John Howerton trained his son Tyler, a rising senior offensive lineman at Hampden-Sydney College, in the family’s garage gym.
* McLean High School senior pitcher Amanda Moore tried to keep sharp by hitting into a net in her families’ yard. She didn’t always have a catcher to pitch to.
* Flint Hill School graduate and University of Virginia place-kicker Justin Duenkel kept sharp by kicking when he could on a community field. The Virginia team also sent some exercise equipment to his home he could use to work out and stay in shape.
* Florida State University pitcher Kathryn Sandercock regularly pitched to her father, a former college catcher, to maintain her edge.
* Brothers Drew and Griffin Stieg of the McLean High School baseball team stayed sharp by following a rugged workout routine provided by their older brother, Forrest Stieg, Jr. Forrest is a captain in the Army, where he is a physical therapist.
* Langley High School baseball player William Bean started building a homemade batting cage in his family’s backyard. After wind and heavy rain damaged the early construction efforts, he found another place to hit.
With COVID restrictions eased in recent weeks, many athletes have returned to their regular workout routines.
• • •
