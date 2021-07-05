[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As local Republicans work to get as many supporters as possible turned out in the fall, they’ll be banking on support from their younger selves.
“The Young Republicans are here to support you, to knock on doors,” Arlington-Falls Church Young Republicans chairman Jonathan “Kipp” Chapin said at the monthly meeting of the Arlington County Republican Committee, where the party’s four candidates for House of Delegates made their pitch for support.
A decade ago, the Arlington-Falls Church Young Republicans organization was the biggest of its kind in Virginia (and it still may be). Chapin said the members bring enthusiasm for Republican causes to the table.
“We have the time – not so much the money, but the time,” he chuckled.
Their efforts likely will not do much to help the four candidates running in solidly Democratic House of Delegates seats in the Arlington vicinity. But every voter will count in what could be a close statewide election for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
The organization meets the fourth Monday of each month. For information, see the Website at https://facebook.com/afcyr.