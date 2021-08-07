[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Not to be outdone by their Democratic counterparts, members of the Arlington-Falls Church Young Republicans over the weekend will be in the 53rd House of Delegates district of McLean, Dunn Loring and Falls Church, knocking on doors for GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and House of Delegates candidate Sarah White.
White is engaged in an uphill battle to defeat Del. Marcus Simon, a Democrat. Youngkin is facing off against Democrat Terry McAuliffe.