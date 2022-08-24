Virginia’s home-sales market saw about 14 percent fewer sales during the first seven months of 2022 as it did during the same period in 2021, according to new data.
A total of 77,378 properties went to closing between Jan. 1 and July 31, according to figures reported Aug. 23 by the Virginia Realtors trade organization.
That’s down from 89,641 sales during the same period last year, as the 2022 market has faced the headwinds of, early in the year, inventory constraints and, as spring arrived, higher interest rates, affordability issues and general uneasiness about the direction of the economy.
While the market is by no means in freefall, prospective buyers currently have more maneuvering room than they have had in two years. “We aren’t seeing quite as many bidding wars as we did just a few months ago,” said Virginia Realtors’ president Denise Ramey.
Average sales prices continued higher, however, with the median sales price of $380,000 for the seven-month period up $30,000, or 8.6 percent, from a year ago. Total sales volume, however, was down from $38.9 billion in 2021 to $36.5 billion in 2022 owing to the fewer transactions.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. Current figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]