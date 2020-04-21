Stay-at-home orders and school closures mean lots of free time for local kids.
So Annabelle and Levi Monte of Ashburn decided to make good use of the extra time and produced a music video called "Mask On" set to a popular song by Lizzo. Mom Jessica Monte shared the video with friends, colleagues, and InsideNoVa.
Annabelle, 13, attends Brambleton Middle School, and Levi, 10, attends Legacy Elementary School.
Have your kids made a cute video or photos during the coronavirus quarantine? Email them to us at info@insidenova.com and we'll post some more online.
