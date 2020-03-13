An Ashburn student was arrested Wednesday night on charges connected to a sexual assault inside Briar Woods High School.
The victim reported that on the afternoon of Feb. 11, the two were alone inside a classroom, where the assault occurred. The victim and the suspect are both students at Briar Woods and are known to each other. The victim later told friends about the incident. The friends convinced her to report the sexual assault to school officials.
The age of the victim is not being released to help protect her identity.
After an investigation in coordination with Loudoun County Public Schools and the Loudoun County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Malik L. Hayes, 19, was charged with forcible sodomy.
Hayes is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.