This spring, owner, attorney and referee Ben Glass, of Ben Glass Law, is hosting the third annual Ben Glass Law Varsity Sportsmanship Challenge. Glass will once again award $1,000 ($500 each for the boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer teams) if they make it through the spring season with ZERO yellow or red cards for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Ben Glass, a referee since 1974, has been a leader in efforts to repair the state of sportsmanship among players, parents and coaches. The Washington Post reported that verbal abuse directly causes a referee shortage in local youth sports. Glass continues to use his own resources to change that trend.
“It’s not just about setting a good example for our kids; it’s showing them that good behavior is rewarded in the real world and that treating each other with respect is a cornerstone of our society,” Glass said. “It would be a real shame for the referee shortage in our community to continue for such a petty and childish reason.”
This year, Ben Glass Law has invited the most schools in the history of the challenge to participate. A total of 39 schools are eligible: Dominion HS, Heritage HS, Loudoun County HS, Parkview HS, Riverside HS, Woodgrove HS, Brentsville HS, Manassas Park HS, Fauquier HS, Kettlerun HS, Liberty HS, Brooke Point HS, Colonial Forge HS, Massaponax HS, Mountain View HS, North Stafford HS, Stafford HS, Riverbend HS, Briar Woods HS, Broad Run HS, John Champe HS, Freedom HS (Loudoun County), Potomac Falls HS, Rock Ridge HS, Stone Bridge HS, Tuscarora HS, Colgan HS, Forest Park HS, Freedom HS (Prince William County), Gar-Field HS, Hylton HS, Woodbridge HS, Potomac HS, Battlefield HS, Stonewall Jackson HS, Osbourn HS, Osbourn Park HS, and Patriot HS.
As of press-time, 17 schools and a total of 26 teams (boys and girls) have accepted the challenge. These schools include: Riverside HS, Brentsville HS, Kettlerun HS, Liberty HS, Dominion HS, Colonial Forge HS, Massaponax HS, Mountain View HS, Riverbend HS, Broad Run HS, Tuscarora HS, Gar-Field HS, Hylton HS, Woodbridge HS, Potomac HS, Osbourn HS, and Osbourn Park HS.
“Youth athletics should be about healthy competition, not dissent and name calling, and the Ben Glass Law Varsity Soccer Sportsmanship Challenge is a positive way to fight for sportsmanship here in Virginia,” Glass said. “We’re once again proud to put our money where our mouths are this season.”
Ben Glass Law wishes the best of luck to all participating schools this season. If your school is on the list but have yet to accept the challenge, reach out and encourage coaches to take part.
Visit SportsmanshipChallenge.com to see more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.