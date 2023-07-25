BEACON, the English-language literacy program in the Prince William area, announced a new partnership with Manassas Baptist Church Monday, but the nonprofit still needs volunteers to teach classes.

Manassas Baptist is the newest of the organization’s four class locations. BEACON holds low-cost, in-person English classes for learners ranging from true beginners with limited ability in their first language, to more advanced English-learners. The organization has also recently expanded its online group offerings over Zoom.

In May, InsideNoVa profiled the program, which was founded in 1992 by Sister Eileen Heaps of the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia. BEACON’s enrollment has been surging recently, with the increase in foreign-born residents of Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park and elsewhere in the Northern Virginia region.

According to Executive Director Jennifer Katac, the group is “in urgent need of new volunteers to support these new classes.” BEACON had 260 in-person learners for its 12-week spring session, and 140 are already pre-registered for fall classes. Volunteer teachers must be 18 or older, but don’t need teaching experience.

"We are profoundly grateful for our invaluable partnership with Manassas Baptist Church. This collaboration brings with it a crucial expansion of in-person classroom space, empowering adult learners who are eager to enroll in our classes. Enlisting more volunteers is also vital to support our program's growth and we are hopeful that community members will rise to the occasion and create a positive and meaningful impact." Katac said in the press release.

BEACON already offered classes at Bethel Lutheran Church in Manassas, Manassas Presbyterian Church and the Manassas Park Community Center.