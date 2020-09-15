Bob Stolle has been named chief executive officer and president of the Herndon-based Center for Innovative Technology.
Stolle previously served as CIT’s senior vice president of policy and regional initiatives, as well as the head of CIT’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Division. He replaces Ed Albrigo, who had been CEO since 2015.
“Virginia’s entrepreneurship community has grown tremendously during Ed Albrigo’s tenure at CIT, and we are grateful for his dedicated service to our Commonwealth,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement released by CIT. “I am pleased to welcome Bob Stolle to lead the agency and its efforts to advance our innovation economy.”
Michael Steed, CIT board chairman and founder and managing partner of Paladin Capital Group also praised Albrigo's work. “Ed has had a transformational impact on CIT and the Virginia innovation ecosystem."
Albrigo said Stolle is the right choice to replace him. "CIT and the new Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority are in great hands. ... Bob knows CIT, the VIPA legislation, VIPA budget, and the key stakeholders for VIPA and CIT very well. Our communities and CIT staff highly respect Bob."
Representing CIT, Stolle serves on the GO Virginia Guideline Workgroup, on the executive committee of the University-Based Economic Developers, the GENEDGE Alliance, and on the boards of eight regional technology councils in Virginia. He co-chaired “Technology, Innovation & Startups” for the Virginia Chamber’s “Blueprint Virginia” strategic plan, and he serves on the Investment Advisory Board for the Launch Place Seed Fund in Danville.
Stolle also served in several key statewide positions during the administration of Gov. George Allen in the 1990s, including Secretary of Commerce and Trade, where he was responsible for 15 state agencies and promoting economic and community development in the Commonwealth. He also served on the technology transitions teams for the past five governors.
Stolle has an engineering degree from the US Naval Academy. He served on active duty and in the Reserves as a Navy pilot and retired with the rank of commander.
