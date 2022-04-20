The fifth annual Arlington Bunny Hop 5K Run/Walk for Arlington Charities, sponsored by Clarendon United Methodist Church, will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 8 a.m. at the church, 606 North Irving St.
Bridges to Independence will be the primary beneficiary of the proceeds. Adults and youth are invited to participate – in costume if desired – and enjoy the family-style block party that will follow.
“The Bunny Hop gives us all a chance to be a family and give back to our community,” said the event’s director, Denny Edelbrock.
Volunteers also are being sought to support the effort.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonbunnyhop.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.