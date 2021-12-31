The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia’s Business Women's Giving Circle has awarded a total of $55,000 in grants to three local nonprofits and schools that provide STEM leadership, entrepreneurship and mentorship programs to girls and young women in Northern Virginia.
To date, the giving circle has awarded more than $415,000 in grants that have impacted the lives of over 3,250 girls and young women in the region, according to a news release.
The Community Foundation launched its Business Women’s Giving Circle in 2014, the first group of its kind in the region composed of women who are looking to empower girls and women of all ages through philanthropy in the Northern Virginia region.
“The Business Women’s Giving Circle is thrilled to continue collective philanthropy and award grants to three amazing groups who are working with girls and young women to promote activities that encourage their interest and participation in STEM and position them for success,” said Jen Dalton, chair of the giving circle.
The following organizations received grants:
Alexandria County Public Schools- FACE Center (STEMinist Club) ($20,000): This club would be offered as part of an existing afterschool program at two middle schools in Alexandria. The club involves one-hour sessions of STEM enrichment across 18 weeks. The grants committee was impressed with STEMinist Club's focus on culturally responsive programming and mentoring, partnerships with established organizations providing STEM teaching, and the metrics they plan to collect, including SOL scores.
Children’s Science Center: Latina SciGirls Program ($15,000): This program, which BWGC has funded for the past two years, is a nine-week hybrid after-school program offering a one-hour parent orientation and eight two-hour sessions of STEM learning and mentorship. The grants committee was impressed with their focus on a clearly underserved population of low-income, Latina girls and their hybrid programming.
Year Up National Capital Region: Women in STEM Training ($20,000): This program, which BWGC has funded previously though not in the past few years, serves 18- to 30-year-olds with 35 hours of virtual classroom training over five months, followed by a six-month internship experience. They have seminars, workshops, clubs and mentorship targeted toward women in their program. The Grants Committee was impressed by their strong partnership with Northern Virginia Community College and successful job placement track record.
