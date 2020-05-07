The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is now offering curbside pickup for online orders at 15 stores in Northern Virginia.
The new service will allow for contactless pickup of spirits, Virginia wines and mixers from select ABC stores the same day the online order is placed, as long as inventory is available, according to a news release.
Curbside service is available by visiting www.abc.virginia.gov and selecting a store that offers curbside pickup, placing an order and scheduling a pickup time. Orders need to be made at least two hours in advance.
“Curbside service is one of many modifications we have made to our store operations to ensure customer and employee safety,” said ABC CEO Travis Hill. “Customer convenience is always a priority, and we expect to provide this service well after the need for social distancing has subsided.”
The 15 stores offering curbside pickup include:
- Falls Church, 7121 Leesburg Pike
- Herndon, 378 Elden St.
- Arlington, 1922 Wilson Blvd.
- Leesburg, 506-A Fort Evans Road NE
- Vienna, 8413 Old Courthouse Road
- Vienna, 436 East Maple Ave.
- McLean, 1445-B Chain Bridge Road
- Gainesville, 7555 Linton Hall Road
- Warrenton, 175 West Lee Highway
- Purcellville, 1020 East Main St.
- Reston, 1454 North Point Village Shopping Center
- Sterling, 100 Edds Lane
- Centreville, 5109 Westfields Blvd.
- Alexandria, 4349 Duke St.
- Dulles, 24570 Dulles Landing Drive, Unit 100
More stores across the state will begin to offer this service in the coming weeks.
