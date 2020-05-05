The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington has announced the finalists of the 2020 RAMMY Awards, including Northern Virginia restaurants, chefs and other staff.
The group will be honoring Randy Norton of Great American Restaurants with the Duke Zeibert Capital Achievement Award. Norton was selected “for his dedication and leadership that has helped transform the region’s restaurant scene into today’s vibrant industry,” according to a news release.
The selection process for the finalists, and ultimately the winners, involves two esteemed groups, the voting public and an anonymous panel of volunteer judges, consisting of food and dining journalists, educators and foodservice industry professionals. The voting public will decide the winners in four categories: Favorite Gathering Place of the Year, Upscale Brunch of the Year, Casual Brunch of the Year and Favorite Fast Bites of the Year. Votes for these categories will be cast online this summer.
The 2020 Honorary Milestone RAMMY Award will be given to three restaurant groups, including Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company after 30 years in operation.
The winners will be announced at The 38th Annual RAMMY Awards Gala, currently scheduled for Sunday, July 26, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. RAMW is considering an unspecified date later in the year with its partners at Events DC.
The finalists for the 2020 RAMMY Awards (with NoVa nominees in bold) include:
Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year: The award is presented to an associate member who best exemplifies commitment to and support of RAMW. This award recipient is determined by RAMW’s Executive Committee.
Coastal Sunbelt Produce
Congressional Seafood Co.
Ecolab
Saval Foodservice
TriMark Adams-Burch
Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year: This nominee is a food or beverage artisan who creates a product that is then utilized by chefs and restaurants. Nominees in this category may be cheese makers, coffee roasters, vintners, brewers, distillers, bread bakers, chocolatiers, honey producers, farmers, an ice cream/gelato company and many more. When the artisan is a restaurant or restaurant group, the products created must be utilized by chefs and/or restaurants outside of the maker’s restaurant group. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.
Arcadia Farm
Ayrshire Farm
Logan Sausage Co.
Atlas Brew Works
Bluejacket
Employee of the Year: The nominee is a non-managerial front or back of the house employee who serves as a model employee by displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image.
Yasmin Orozco, Taco Bamba Taqueria – Springfield
Yesenia Neri Diaz, Espita Mezcaleria
Isael Granados, Roofers Union
Kyare Turner, Right Proper Brewing Co.
Jose Ventura, Rasika
Manager of the Year: The nominee is a non-owner manager or general manager in the food service industry who displays the highest level of professionalism and leadership. This person must be an inspiration and mentor to all his/her co-workers displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image.
Jamal Flowers, Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Co. – Alexandria
Rizza Leguro, Founding Farmers Tysons
Bethany Wagener, Alta Strada – Mosaic
Charlie Idol, Mission Navy Yard
Jeremy Mancuso, Old Ebbitt Grill
Service Program of the Year: This nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in service across the restaurant – from the reservation process, to the host station, to every element of the dining experience. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Ristorante Piccolo
Rose’s Luxury
St. Anselm
The Red Hen
Casual Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a dedication to dining excellence, service and value in a casual environment. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.
Bantam King
CHIKO – Capitol Hill
Duke’s Counter
Little Pearl
Stable
Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service in an upscale casual environment. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.
Centrolina
Chloe
Maydan
Poca Madre
Unconventional Diner
Rising Culinary Star of the Year: The nominee is an “up and coming” chef who demonstrates exemplary talent, shows leadership and promise for the future. The nominee must have been based in the Metropolitan Washington area for a minimum of two years.
Marcelle Afram, Maydan
Faiz Ally, Poca Madre
Angel Barreto, Anju
Jocelyn Law-Yone, Thamee
Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl
Pastry Chef of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant pastry chef who prepares desserts and based goods and demonstrates a high standard of excellence and culinary artistry. The nominee serves as an inspiration to other food professionals. The nominee must have been a pastry chef for the past five years with a minimum of two years based in the Metropolitan Washington area.
Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian
Meagan Tighe, Trummer’s
Caitlin Dysart, Centrolina
Olivia Green, Rooster & Owl
Paola Velez, Kith/Kin
Wine Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its wine program. The nominee’s wine program best suits the cuisine and style of the restaurant while enhancing the dining experience. Wine bars are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their offerings. The nominee continues to break new ground in education of its staff. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2019.
Clarity
Field & Main
Primrose
St. Anselm
The Wine Kitchen – Frederick
Beer Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its beer program. Brewery restaurants and brew pubs are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their craft beer. The nominee continues to break new ground in education of its staff. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2019.
B Side
Caboose Brewing Co. – Vienna
Sweetwater Tavern – Centreville
Franklin Hall
Roofers Union
Cocktail Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its craft cocktail program, evaluated separately from its beer, wine or other beverages. Nominees may be bars, restaurants, or any foodservice establishment with an exemplary cocktail program. The nominee continues to break new ground in education of its staff. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2019.
China Chilcano
Colada Shop – DC
Officina
Royal
Service Bar
Favorite Gathering Place of the Year: This nominee is a restaurant rooted in its neighborhood where guests come to eat, drink, and get together with friends over and over again. The great atmosphere and good vibes are as important as the food and drink. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.
Stomping Ground
Brookland’s Finest
Lapis
Quarry House Tavern
The Salt Line
Upscale Brunch of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service for its brunch in an upscale casual environment. Brunch may be offered as full-service, buffet, or prix fixe. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.
Trummer’s
Bindaas – Cleveland Park
Estadio
Seasons at the Four Seasons DC
St. Anselm
Casual Brunch of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a dedication to dining excellence, service and value in a casual environment for brunch. Brunch may be offered as full-service, buffet, or prix fixe. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2019.
Liberty Barbecue
All-Purpose Shaw
Casolare Ristorante + Bar
Pearl Dive Oyster Palace
The Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse
Favorite Fast Bites of the Year: This nominee is a delicatessen, quick-serve restaurant, mobile food vendor, or coffee shop (with food menu) that demonstrates a dedication to good food and good service in a fast-casual environment. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2019.
Sloppy Mama’s BBQ
Call Your Mother Deli – Park View
Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly
RASA
Shouk
Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in food, service and atmosphere and shows dedication to sophisticated culinary techniques in a fine dining environment. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.
The Conservatory at Goodstone Inn
Three Blacksmiths
Gravitas
Pineapple and Pearls
Rasika West End
New Restaurant of the Year: A restaurant that must have opened between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 and already distinguishes itself as a pacesetter in food, beverage and service.
Anju
Cane
Emilie’s
Punjab Grill
Rooster & Owl
Chef of the Year: The nominee is an executive chef or chef de cuisine who demonstrates consistent standards of culinary excellence. The nominee displays a dedication to the artistry of food and may be from any type of establishment. The nominee must have been a chef for the past five years with a minimum of two years based in the Metropolitan Washington area.
Matt Baker, Gravitas
David Deshaies, Unconventional Diner
Haidar Karoum, Chloe
Ryan Ratino, Bresca
Kevin Tien, Emilie’s
Restaurateur of the Year: The nominee must be a working restaurateur or restaurant group who sets high standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Candidates must have been in the restaurant business for a minimum of 5 years in the Metropolitan Washington area.
Victor Albisu, Poca Madre, Taco Bamba Taqueria
Mark Fedorchak,Stephen Fedorchak, and Brian Normile, The Liberty Tavern Group
Bo Blair, Georgetown Events (The Bullpen, Due South, Jetties, Millie’s, Surfside)
Yama Jewayni, Katsuya Fukushima, and Daisuke Utagawa, Daikaya Group
Aaron Silverman, Rose’s Luxury, Pineapple and Pearls, Little Pearl
Follow RAMW’s industry blog for regular updates and resources for the region’s restaurant and foodservice community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.