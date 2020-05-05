The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington has announced the finalists of the 2020 RAMMY Awards, including Northern Virginia restaurants, chefs and other staff.

The group will be honoring Randy Norton of Great American Restaurants with the Duke Zeibert Capital Achievement Award. Norton was selected “for his dedication and leadership that has helped transform the region’s restaurant scene into today’s vibrant industry,” according to a news release.

The selection process for the finalists, and ultimately the winners, involves two esteemed groups, the voting public and an anonymous panel of volunteer judges, consisting of food and dining journalists, educators and foodservice industry professionals. The voting public will decide the winners in four categories: Favorite Gathering Place of the Year, Upscale Brunch of the Year, Casual Brunch of the Year and Favorite Fast Bites of the Year. Votes for these categories will be cast online this summer.

The 2020 Honorary Milestone RAMMY Award will be given to three restaurant groups, including Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company after 30 years in operation.

The winners will be announced at The 38th Annual RAMMY Awards Gala, currently scheduled for Sunday, July 26, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. RAMW is considering an unspecified date later in the year with its partners at Events DC.

The finalists for the 2020 RAMMY Awards (with NoVa nominees in bold) include:

Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year: The award is presented to an associate member who best exemplifies commitment to and support of RAMW. This award recipient is determined by RAMW’s Executive Committee.

Coastal Sunbelt Produce

Congressional Seafood Co.

Ecolab

Saval Foodservice

TriMark Adams-Burch

Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year: This nominee is a food or beverage artisan who creates a product that is then utilized by chefs and restaurants. Nominees in this category may be cheese makers, coffee roasters, vintners, brewers, distillers, bread bakers, chocolatiers, honey producers, farmers, an ice cream/gelato company and many more. When the artisan is a restaurant or restaurant group, the products created must be utilized by chefs and/or restaurants outside of the maker’s restaurant group. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.

Arcadia Farm

Ayrshire Farm

Logan Sausage Co.

Atlas Brew Works

Bluejacket

Employee of the Year: The nominee is a non-managerial front or back of the house employee who serves as a model employee by displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image.

Yasmin Orozco, Taco Bamba Taqueria – Springfield

Yesenia Neri Diaz, Espita Mezcaleria

Isael Granados, Roofers Union

Kyare Turner, Right Proper Brewing Co.

Jose Ventura, Rasika

Manager of the Year: The nominee is a non-owner manager or general manager in the food service industry who displays the highest level of professionalism and leadership. This person must be an inspiration and mentor to all his/her co-workers displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image.

Jamal Flowers, Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Co. – Alexandria

Rizza Leguro, Founding Farmers Tysons

Bethany Wagener, Alta Strada – Mosaic

Charlie Idol, Mission Navy Yard

Jeremy Mancuso, Old Ebbitt Grill

Service Program of the Year: This nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in service across the restaurant – from the reservation process, to the host station, to every element of the dining experience. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Ristorante Piccolo

Rose’s Luxury

St. Anselm

The Red Hen

Casual Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a dedication to dining excellence, service and value in a casual environment. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.

Bantam King

CHIKO – Capitol Hill

Duke’s Counter

Little Pearl

Stable

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service in an upscale casual environment. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.

Centrolina

Chloe

Maydan

Poca Madre

Unconventional Diner

Rising Culinary Star of the Year: The nominee is an “up and coming” chef who demonstrates exemplary talent, shows leadership and promise for the future. The nominee must have been based in the Metropolitan Washington area for a minimum of two years.

Marcelle Afram, Maydan

Faiz Ally, Poca Madre

Angel Barreto, Anju

Jocelyn Law-Yone, Thamee

Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl

Pastry Chef of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant pastry chef who prepares desserts and based goods and demonstrates a high standard of excellence and culinary artistry. The nominee serves as an inspiration to other food professionals. The nominee must have been a pastry chef for the past five years with a minimum of two years based in the Metropolitan Washington area.

Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian

Meagan Tighe, Trummer’s

Caitlin Dysart, Centrolina

Olivia Green, Rooster & Owl

Paola Velez, Kith/Kin

Wine Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its wine program. The nominee’s wine program best suits the cuisine and style of the restaurant while enhancing the dining experience. Wine bars are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their offerings. The nominee continues to break new ground in education of its staff. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2019.

Clarity

Field & Main

Primrose

St. Anselm

The Wine Kitchen – Frederick

Beer Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its beer program. Brewery restaurants and brew pubs are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their craft beer. The nominee continues to break new ground in education of its staff. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2019.

B Side

Caboose Brewing Co. – Vienna

Sweetwater Tavern – Centreville

Franklin Hall

Roofers Union

Cocktail Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its craft cocktail program, evaluated separately from its beer, wine or other beverages. Nominees may be bars, restaurants, or any foodservice establishment with an exemplary cocktail program. The nominee continues to break new ground in education of its staff. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2019.

China Chilcano

Colada Shop – DC

Officina

Royal

Service Bar

Favorite Gathering Place of the Year: This nominee is a restaurant rooted in its neighborhood where guests come to eat, drink, and get together with friends over and over again. The great atmosphere and good vibes are as important as the food and drink. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.

Stomping Ground

Brookland’s Finest

Lapis

Quarry House Tavern

The Salt Line

Upscale Brunch of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service for its brunch in an upscale casual environment. Brunch may be offered as full-service, buffet, or prix fixe. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.

Trummer’s

Bindaas – Cleveland Park

Estadio

Seasons at the Four Seasons DC

St. Anselm

Casual Brunch of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a dedication to dining excellence, service and value in a casual environment for brunch. Brunch may be offered as full-service, buffet, or prix fixe. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2019.

Liberty Barbecue

All-Purpose Shaw

Casolare Ristorante + Bar

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

The Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse

Favorite Fast Bites of the Year: This nominee is a delicatessen, quick-serve restaurant, mobile food vendor, or coffee shop (with food menu) that demonstrates a dedication to good food and good service in a fast-casual environment. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2019.

Sloppy Mama’s BBQ

Call Your Mother Deli – Park View

Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly

RASA

Shouk

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in food, service and atmosphere and shows dedication to sophisticated culinary techniques in a fine dining environment. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2019.

The Conservatory at Goodstone Inn

Three Blacksmiths

Gravitas

Pineapple and Pearls

Rasika West End

New Restaurant of the Year: A restaurant that must have opened between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 and already distinguishes itself as a pacesetter in food, beverage and service.

Anju

Cane

Emilie’s

Punjab Grill

Rooster & Owl

Chef of the Year: The nominee is an executive chef or chef de cuisine who demonstrates consistent standards of culinary excellence. The nominee displays a dedication to the artistry of food and may be from any type of establishment. The nominee must have been a chef for the past five years with a minimum of two years based in the Metropolitan Washington area.

Matt Baker, Gravitas

David Deshaies, Unconventional Diner

Haidar Karoum, Chloe

Ryan Ratino, Bresca

Kevin Tien, Emilie’s

Restaurateur of the Year: The nominee must be a working restaurateur or restaurant group who sets high standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Candidates must have been in the restaurant business for a minimum of 5 years in the Metropolitan Washington area.

Victor Albisu, Poca Madre, Taco Bamba Taqueria

Mark Fedorchak,Stephen Fedorchak, and Brian Normile, The Liberty Tavern Group

Bo Blair, Georgetown Events (The Bullpen, Due South, Jetties, Millie’s, Surfside)

Yama Jewayni, Katsuya Fukushima, and Daisuke Utagawa, Daikaya Group

Aaron Silverman, Rose’s Luxury, Pineapple and Pearls, Little Pearl

