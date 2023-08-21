What would your most amazing day look like? How would you prepare?

In October 1968 at the Mexico City Olympics, Bob Beamon achieved what many observers then and since have considered a perfect performance.

Beamon had a difficult life story, which, at times, was very dark. His early life reflected a deeply challenging path. His athletic prowess was discovered while he was at a school in Queens for students with disciplinary issues. He sought a way out and earned an opportunity at a high school known for its track and field program and a strong coach.

The 1968 Olympics were set against a backdrop of America’s struggle with inequality and oppression. In an era of protests, the voices of that struggle were heard throughout the events. Bob Beamon’s long jump became a light.

Some background may help put Beamon's tremendous feat in perspective:

The long jump is one of the oldest and most basic Olympic events (dating to 656 B.C.) and is the stage for some of the world's most exceptional athletes to display speed and power.

Before 1968, records were set rather often, but by very small increments.

Existing world record holder Ralph Boston (USA) and Igor Ter-Ovanesyan (Russia) were favored, having dominated the event in years prior and alternated the world record eight times.

There is even more to Beamon's story...

He actually prepared for a tremendous jump.

Beamon had strong events earlier in the year and even set a world indoor record. His other great jumps (one may have passed Boston’s outdoor world record by 2 inches) were deemed "wind-aided” and disallowed. His clear goal became not just to win, but to jump 28 feet, surpassing the world mark by a significant 5 inches.

That dramatic evening, Bob Beamon's first jump reached 8.9 meters (29 feet and 2.5 inches). He shattered the Olympic and world records by 22 inches. His jump was even more astonishing because during qualifying rounds, his nerves nearly kept him from reaching the finals.

He jumped a distance no one considered humanly possible. In fact, he flew beyond the limit of the current measuring device, and judges had to call for a tape measure. After waiting an excruciating 20 minutes, his result was announced. Once Beamon finally realized his distance, he collapsed with emotion.

As told in Dick Schaap’s book The Perfect Jump, one expert remarked that Beamon's jump "is the greatest single achievement I have ever seen."

In subsequent years, his jump was occasionally dismissed by critics due to Mexico City’s high altitude. Yet, other jumpers didn't exceed past personal bests or approach the existing world record. Beamon's mark was so far beyond other performances that his world record stood until 1991. His jump easily would have won the Olympics as recently as 2012.

Bob Beamon understood the moment in light of the big picture.

Prominent civil rights protests marked the '68 Olympics. John Carlos and Tommie Smith demonstrated on the podium after their event and were disciplined by the U.S. Olympic Committee. How would Beamon react after his tremendous moment? With so many emotions swirling, he approached the podium with his sweatpants rolled up to reveal black socks, while Boston received his third place with bare feet.

Beamon later reflected that while standing at the runway before his leap, "I felt alone." He was hardly alone. Someone in the stands understood very well the weight of Beamon’s moment.

Legendary Olympian Jesse Owens was in the stadium that evening, working as a radio announcer. Thirty-three years earlier at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, Owens set the long jump world record, which lasted 25 years (and become the first athlete to win four gold medals in one Olympiad). Owens stood tall and with tremendous honor to defy the Nazi oppression. His magnificent achievement offered a powerful example of courage.

He maintained hope.

In the spring of 1968, the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shook the world. During the same period, Beamon and his collegiate team faced opposition amid the controversy surrounding civil rights protests. Should they boycott certain events or was it better to participate? They risked harsh backlash regardless of their chosen path.

After one team boycott, Beamon experienced a threat to his life. The university responded by removing the team's track scholarships. Only months before the Olympics, Beamon found himself effectively out of school while his wife lost her job. His athletic future and life were quickly in jeopardy. Despite this, he continued to compete. He worked independently without his coach, and surprisingly, improved. Beamon reached greater distances throughout the summer, and drew nearer and nearer to Boston's existing record. With his goal of reaching 28 feet in mind, he trained.

What does Bob Beamon's astonishing performance and rise to a great challenge say for you?

What would be so meaningful to help you maintain hope during struggle and exceptional pressure?

What could contribute to excellent preparation? Where may you need to overcome new obstacles? For Beamon, the impossible became conceivable, and then possible. What could you envision in your challenges? What would it take to motivate you to try to go beyond your desired outcome?

Once prepared, how could you deliver your best? Peak performances do not belong only to perfect people. Bob Beamon held few advantages and faced daunting opposition. Against tremendous odds, he delivered a powerful result.

What might be beyond your imagination, yet within reach? What might you need to accomplish it?

May Bob Beamon's great moment offer you a new example. May you have the courage to take the first steps.

***

