What would you risk in order to influence others with your vision?

As a young teen, I was intrigued as I witnessed the rise of Arthur Ashe, first as an unlikely tennis champion, then later and more so as an influential leader with striking vision.

I initially was drawn to him because he was so different and excellent. When he spoke, he was consistent and clear. He was not what others expected or wanted in an athlete and public figure.

I later understood that he had deep convictions and purpose. His memoir, Days of Grace, highlights his intelligence, honor, elegance and willingness to fight. He chose a life of kindness -- above just becoming an athlete or a champion.

What could we learn from the character, life and influence of Arthur Ashe as we seek our own vision? Among many remarkable attributes we see a few distinctive areas of light emerging from his journey.

Aware of Opportunities to Influence

Arthur Ashe was not content only to win. He was committed to leaving his sport and communities better than he found them.

Arthur rose from what he considered humble beginnings in Richmond. His special concern and care for conducting himself in the right way, instilled by his father, caused him to weigh the burden of his unique position in history and wrestle with the impact of his actions on others. Although he spoke less often than most, his grace and eloquence accompanied his quiet focus to result in powerful, courageous acts as he gained stature and audiences around the world.

While pursuing justice at crucial times and critical places, he "could speak to both sides of the barricades." When others wanted him to say more, he chose his own way and focused on what only he alone could do for the sake of others. He "became a pattern and guide to what others could accomplish."

Willing to be Different

He was not just different as a tennis player, and not just among few African American players at the top of his sport. He stood apart as a champion and voice calling for justice and to do things the right way.

In his tennis game, he was one of the first to feature a strong serve as the center for his approach to play, yet was always under control. His serve allowed him to take an initial advantage in a point or game. Rather than become reactive and potentially unsettled by the actions of others, he set the tone and direction. Likewise, his vision caused him to engage in situations with a clear goal and a plan that likely would cause others to shrink back without attempting it.

As a result, he not only changed American tennis, but he also influenced the game and lives in places as far as South Africa and Haiti.

Connected with a Team

Ashe valued having an entire team, built around those he had trusted throughout his life. He eagerly drew upon their strengths as advisors.

In one of his most celebrated matches, Ashe faced Jimmy Connors for the 1975 Wimbledon men’s championship.

“That match was the biggest of my life," Ashe said. "It also was one that just about everybody was sure I would lose, because Connors was then the finest tennis player in the world, virtually invincible. In fact, the match was supposed to be a slaughter.”

The day before, he and his team viewed tape extensively. Arthur developed an unprecedented strategy, difficult to execute over an extended match, but potentially highly effective. He prevailed and shocked the tennis world. His vision led to victory in the match and became the basis for his rise to the number-one ranking in the world.

Yet, in looking back over his life, he said "What I don't want, when all is said and done, is to be remembered as a great tennis player. That is no contribution to make to society."

How He Led Others

As a Davis Cup member and later as captain of the U.S. team, he was convinced that they were not just playing individual tennis matches but they were playing together to represent the country. He insisted on excellently representing others with dignity and honor. His rigorous standards and honesty were founded in a capacity to evaluate himself and challenged younger generations of players. They later admitted he made them better.

As his life journey gained strength, he was a consistent advocate for social justice. Later, although he desired to remain private in another challenge, he was articulate in living and helping others as a person with AIDS (after receiving tainted blood during a transfusion following a second heart bypass procedure).

His wife observed that his treasures were his books, not his trophies. In the words of others, “his entire life was a story of commitment and compassion."

The memory of Arthur Ashe gives us much to consider. How would you deeply desire to influence others? Where might you need to step forward to help others? What aspects may seem too hard or too risky? Where would you be willing to start?

Arthur Ashe’s vision often was quiet, but always powerful because of what he did with it. He desired "to disturb the comfortable and comfort the disturbed."

His vision changed people and their thinking. He certainly influenced me.

***

Jim Coltharp is founder and president of The KeePressingOn Project, a business coaching venture, and James Coltharp Policy Solutions for strategy, planning and excellent execution. He also is an executive coach and effective leader of teams. More related content is available at www.keepressingon.com and www.jcpolicysolutions.com, and you may share thoughts or suggestions at info@KeePressingOn.com.