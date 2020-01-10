“Women Entrepreneurs: Creating a Sense of Community” will be the topic at the next meeting of the Vienna branch of the American Association of University Women, to be held on Jan. 11.
The guest speaker will be Jen Morrow, owner of Bards Alley, discussing ways to build community through partnerships.
The event will be held at 2 p.m. at Patrick Henry Library. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and a reception will be held.
The program is hosted in connection with the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.