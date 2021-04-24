Senior Lifestyle Corp. and Bonaventure have announced that their joint venture Acclaim at Belmont Bay, formerly called Aspire at Belmont Bay, is now open to seniors 62 or older and those with disabilities.
Located minutes from the Occoquan Historic District and the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge, Acclaim at Belmont Bay specializes in a resort-style living environment for seniors.
“We are excited to open our doors in Woodbridge by both caring for seniors and creating jobs to support our local community,” said Suzanne Kanka, executive director at Acclaim at Belmont Bay.
The community features new apartment homes with spacious floor plans, full kitchens and walk-in closets. Additional amenities and services include on-site maintenance personnel, scheduled transportation, two electric car charging ports, and 24-hour security.
“We wanted to design a community where residents have the chance to engage or retreat to their comfort level. Areas like the gardening and music rooms were designed to provide leisurely, though purposeful activities for residents,” said Shannon Niemann, director of interior architecture at Bonaventure Senior Living.
Other amenities include the Montclair Salon and Spa, the Cardinal Theater, two libraries and a bistro-inspired restaurant onsite. A complimentary continental breakfast is served weekdays to residents.
The community also includes a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool and the Occoquan Art Studio. The outdoors area includes walking paths, gazebos, a fire pit area and a community greenhouse.
Senior Lifestyle Corp., founded in 1985, is a privately held owner-operator and developer of more than 170 senior housing communities in 27 states.
