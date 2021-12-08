A Fairfax developer is proposing a 334-unit age-restricted housing complex near Haymarket.
Pulte Home Co. LLC wants to rezone 50.85 acres at 15401 Heathcote Blvd. from planned business district to planned mixed residential, according to a request filed with Prince William County earlier this fall.
The company is under contract to purchase the portion of the property from L.J. Clavelli. The entire parcel, northwest of Haymarket, is 91.9 acres and has a tax value of $4.03 million. It is next to the University of Virginia Haymarket Health Center.
The property currently has approval for 650,000 square feet of commercial space and a 120-room hotel.
The project, called Haymarket Crossings II, would be a mix of single-family attached and multifamily units. It would include a clubhouse with a pool, two outdoor recreation areas and walking trails.
“There is a continued need for additional housing for older residents in the County and the Property provides an opportunity to address this demand in a setting that is ideally located close to medical facilities and services, close to commercial services, [and] is accessible to major transportation corridors,” the application says.
“As an alternative to the current planned/approved use, the proposed age restricted housing will generate significant tax revenues for the County, without the land use impacts (on school capacity, in particular), typically associated with a conventional, non-age-restricted development.”
The developer would reserve 80% of the units for people who are 55 or older, and the remaining 20% would be rented to those 45 and older.
The developer would provide monetary contributions to the county to support affordable housing and potential impacts on water quality.
The proposal is still being reviewed by county staff. No public hearings have been scheduled.
