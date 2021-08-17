Former Warrenton Town Council member Alec Burnett has been hired as executive director for the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber has been without a full-time executive director since September 2020. Former executive director Joe Martin is now executive director of the Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Burnett will begin his new duties Sept. 1.
Burnett worked in several roles for Hilton Hotels, leading operations and brand strategy. He also previously was general manager and chief operating officer of Fauquier Springs Country Club, as well as being a Town Council member from the 2nd Ward. He lost his bid re-election to Town Council in May 2020.
“Alec’s roots run deep in Fauquier County,” said Marianne Clyde, chair of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce board of directors. “He understands the unique and special gifts that Fauquier County has to offer. He is a strong advocate for business, which uniquely qualifies him to lead us into our next 100 years.”
Burnett said that as executive director his primary responsibility will be to lead the chamber in providing its member businesses the support and resources they need to succeed. "This involves creating relationships with each of the industry segments present in Fauquier County to comprehensively understand the challenges and opportunities they face. Then, a strategy can be built that provides valuable services and resources from which each specific industry will benefit.”
Michelle Coe, the chamber's chair-elect for 2022, said that throughout the pandemic the chamber's board "has been fully engaged in finding ways to build resiliency — not only within the organization, but for Fauquier County businesses, as well. Engaging Alec Burnett is one step forward in a larger strategic plan to create the chamber as a strong resource for the Fauquier business community.”
