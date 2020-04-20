Alliant Wealth Advisors has moved its main office from county center in Woodbridge to Manassas.
The move is a result of an 18-month search for an ideal location to accommodate the firm’s strategic growth plans in the coming years. Its existing Reston office remains open as well.
Alliant's new Manassas office is located in the Signal Hill Professional Center, 9161 Liberia Avenue, Suite 100. Its office phone numbers remain unchanged: (703) 878-9050 or (866) 364-6262.
Alliant was founded by John Frisch in 1995 to provide comprehensive, fiduciary wealth management for families and retirement-plan consulting for businesses. To learn more, visit http://www.alliantwealthadvisors.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.